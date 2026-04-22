Samsung’s The Frame Art-Displaying 4K TV Just Got a Major Price Cut

TVs spend an awful lot of their time switched off, mocking our expensive purchase with a blank, black screen. Samsung’s The Frame 65-inch 4K TV ($998, down from its usual retail price of $1,498) isn’t just a 4K TV capable of letting you stream yourself into a catatonic state with TV shows and movies. It’ll also display fine art (and some not so fine art) on the screen when you’re not actively watching something. Think of it like a digital photo frame in its downtime.

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Art TVs do their best to mimic a traditional picture frame hanging on your wall. Nobody is going to be fooled by it, but aesthetically it can blend in with a gallery wall better than a typical TV because its frame more closely resembles a picture frame than TV bezels. The Frame has several frame designs available, from brown woods to white to gold finish, that you can remove and change; they’re held on magnetically to the TV’s edges.

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Now, you do have to subscribe to Samsung’s Art Store through The Frame’s settings menu in order to have full access to the library of paintings, photographs, and digital art to display on your The Frame when it’s idly hanging out on your walls between TV show binges. Samsung offers 30 freshly chosen free images per month for those who don’t want to get sucked into yet another subscription ($5 per month or $50 per year on an annual subscription), but that’s not much to choose from.

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Retailers, and even Samsung’s official online store, have been dropping the price of the 2025-model The Frame for a while now in anticipation of The Frame’s 2026 model release. Ever since Black Friday 2025, “sale” prices have tended to hover around $1,200, with occasional spikes up to around $1,600 and a few short dips to $1,100. But $998 is the cheapest I’ve ever seen The Frame (2025 model) go for, and I’ve been keeping an eye on this thing since it came out last year.