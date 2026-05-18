Class Up Your Walls, Slob: Samsung Arthouse ‘The Frame’ TV Is on Sale

Your TV just hangs there on the wall when it’s not in use. Off, a blank black slab of thin glass that screams to every bystander, “Hey, I’m a TV.” Practically useless and taking up valuable room when you’re not watching it. Samsung’s The Frame TV isn’t the only “art TV” on the market, but it popularized the idea of a TV that, when you’re not watching a show or movie, displays your choice of photographs and paintings on its 4K display.

With a fancier bezel and white space between it and the imagery, mimicking a framed photo’s white space, it convincingly masquerades as the focal point of an artiste’s home decor scheme, rather than just this thing you use to watch Dexter. The Samsung The Frame 55-inch 4K TV is on sale for $787, down from its $1,098 retail price.

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as pretty between tv binges as during them

Samsung gives you 30 free images per month, which you can display on The Frame. Each month Samsung cycles them out for a fresh 30 images. But if you want the full range of art to choose from, you have to subscribe to Samsung’s Art Store at $5 per month or $50 per year on an annual subscription). That way you get access a library of more than 3,000 paintings, photographs, and digital art to display on your The Frame, from famed classics to modern art.

Don’t like the bezels on The Frame? Swap ’em out. Samsung gives you options that magnetically attach and detach, no tools required. You’ve got a range of choices, from brown woods to white to gold finish.

The Frame’s matte screen coating cuts down on glare, but I’ve read reports from people who say that it can make fast-moving sports a bit blurry. Other than that, though, The Frame is a 4K TV through and through. It supports HDR10 and HDR10+, but not Dolby Vision. Samsung has been a stickler about supporting Dolby Vision for a long time. It does, however, support the Dolby Atmos premium audio format, if you’ve outfitted your home theater with an upgraded sound system.