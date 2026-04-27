Get Your Family’s Schedule In Check: The Skylight Calendar 2 Is $70 Off

What is up with tech brands announcing new products, releasing them, and slashing their prices on sales all within the first month or two of their existing? I’m not complaining. Just perplexed, especially in this time of tariffs, market uncertainty, and diesel price hikes that affect shipping and, therefore, the price of so many goods.

How long have prices for everything been upside-down and out of whack? Let’s consult the Skylight Calendar 2. Even though this successor to the original Skylight Calendar only just went on sale on March 17, 2026, Skylight is already offering a deal at $240. That’s $60 off its retail price and comes with a free month of the Skylight Plus subscription that opens up more functions.

Videos by VICE

smart calendar

You don’t need the Skylight Plus ($79 per year) to create a chore chart or sync your Calendar with calendar apps from Google, Apple, Yahoo, Outlook, or Cozi, but the subscription opens up the ability to schedule perform meal planning, upload photos and videos to the Calendar 2 from the Skylight app for a screensaver, institute a rewards system for completed chores, and make use of a Sidekick, an AI assistant that automatically populates your calendar by reading your email inbox, among other tricks. I haven’t used the Calendar 2 yet, but I’d say you’re forfeiting a lot of the Calendar 2’s feature set without subscribing to Skylight Plus.

Contest Alert: VICE Playlist Project If you’re making music, VICE just launched the Playlist Project, a global song contest built around real life moments. Instead of genres, you’ll submit songs to a specific category that fits your track. Entries are open now, with cash prizes and VICE social & editorial features on the line. TAP HERE TO LEARN MORE AND ENTER

Skylight clearly wants to hook people on Skylight Plus, because the $240 deal on the Calendar 2 is only if you select the option that provides you with a free month of Skylight Plus. You can deselect it and go with the Calendar 2 that doesn’t automatically sign you up for the free month, but the sale price actually rises to $260.

Skylight is either counting on one of two things: one, that you’ll be won over by Skylight Plus, or two, that you’ll forget you signed up for it and your card will automatically charge the full year’s subscription for $79 when your free month is up.