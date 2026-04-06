Sling TV Is Slingin’ Deals: Three Months for the Cost of One

Sling TV was the original heavyweight that convinced many of us to ditch the old live TV providers and get their fix from the all-streaming service. While YouTube and Hulu have since made significant pushes into the live TV streaming space, Sling TV has held its ground as the best value among them.

Normally $61 per month, Sling’s offering a deal whereby you get three months of their best package, Blue + Orange, for $50. You just have to pay it all up front. But $50 for three months of live TV is ludicrously cheap. Like Y2K-era cheap.

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both tiers of service

Your options for retaining or regaining access to live TV tighten up once you cut the cord. There are plenty of reasons to ditch the cable setup or the satellite dish. Pick one. No contracts that lock you in for years, no ugly set-top boxes dangling electrical umbilical cords out of your TV, and competitive pricing. Conventional live TV has become awfully expensive.

Sling TV comes in two flavors, like those soft serve ice cream machines at buffet restaurants. There’s Sling Orange (vanilla) and Sling Blue (chocolate). But there’s nothing to stop you from combining the two into the same bowl. That’s how you get Sling Blue + Orange, AKA the swirl.

Across the two combined tiers you get access to 50 channels. The Orange package has most of them, but tossing Blue into the mix gives you FS1, NFL Network, and NBC in the sports realm, to combine with Orange’s spread of ESPN channels. You also get Fox’s and NBC’s local channels in most of the country, plus USA Network, TLC, FX, E!, Discovery Channel, Fox News, and CNN.

I’ve subscribed on and off to Sling TV over the past seven years. I could do that because there are no contracts that make it feel like you’ve lost an Odyssesian bet and must remain chained up on cable contract island. You can cancel Sling TV whenever you like, and they don’t send the black Suburbans after you to try to keep you as a hostage of their service, the way cable and satellite have made me feel when ending a contract in the past.

Sling TV doesn’t have the enormous spread of channels that Hulu + Live TV or YouTube TV have. But then again, it’s a hell of a lot cheaper on a regular day. And on this deal, it’s in turn a hell of a lot cheaper than even that.