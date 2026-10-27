This 3D Printer Swaps Colors in 5 Seconds (and Has a “Poop Catcher”)

I love my Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2. It’s simple, family-friendly, and was a great introduction into my newest hobby.

Then, I set up the Snapmaker U1 in my garage, and (after a bit of a battle with one of the toolheads) it became my favorite of the two printers I’ve tried so far.

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The Snapmaker U1 is a four-toolhead 3D printer. So, instead of pushing every color through a single nozzle, it docks four preloaded toolheads and swaps between them, which, while printing, takes about five seconds, if that. That means quicker multicolor prints and less plastic in the waste bin. It also has a 270 mm build volume, and big builds are what I plan to use it for, from fidget toys for my kids to an Iron Man mask that is currently in production.

Now, to be fair, I’ve only used two 3D printers in my life. There are sooooo many exciting applications/use cases for 3D printers in more professional and scientific ways. But I really approach these machines with more of a “how do these perform for normal people” kind of perspective—whether that’s D&D miniatures, holiday decorations, or everyday household items that I can actually use.

Here’s how the U1 held up.

The Snapmaker U1 Is a Fast Multicolor 3D Printer That Feels Like an Upgrade

The Snapmaker U1 is the better of the two 3D printers I’ve reviewed. Four toolheads make multicolor printing quicker, a waste collector catches the purge, and the prints come out smoother, with fewer ridges than my Elegoo’s. If you’re building display models, you can still certainly expect some fine sanding, but the articulated fidget toys I made for my kids move without sticking or catching.

Setup was easy, but one toolhead clogged and I had to clear it by hand after a few rounds of troubleshooting, and the open top means dust can be a problem. Ultimately, though, for anyone who wants to print big and in color, it’s a great machine.

The Good and the Bad

The Good

Four toolheads swap in and and out super quickly

Smooth prints with relatively small ridges

A waste collector that’s easy to empty and reinstall

Articulated prints move smoothly

The Bad

Toolhead one clogged early on and needed a manual fix

The open top lets in dust

ABS, nylon, and other tough filaments need add-ons

How I Tested the Snapmaker U1

I set up the Snapmaker U1 in my garage and have used it for about a month. I printed articulated, dumpling-style fidget toys for my two kids and a foldable dust cover for the printer, and I’m partway through a large, click-together Iron Man mask.

My point of comparison is the Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2, the only other 3D printer I’ve used. I judged setup, speed, print quality, moving parts, the toolheads and waste collector, and overall reliability.

What It’s Actually Like to Use the Snapmaker U1

Setup, and One Clog

Setup was simple, and the U1 is about as close to plug-and-play and play as you can get. The one hiccup was toolhead #1. It started a print, then seemed to clog. I tried printing two other versions of the same model, and the tool head just never printed

I cleaned it out by hand and pushed the filament through the tube harder than I’d like, which eventually flushed the blockage. It hasn’t happened since, so I’m attributing the issue to an initial-run kind of problem to be aware of.

Four Toolheads, Less Waste

Each toolhead in the U1 keeps its own filament ready, so a color change is a toolhead swap, versus a filament a purge. The toolheads change out in a snap… which, after writing that, makes the brand name that much better.

Snapmaker claims its lab tests used 17% to 47% of the filament single-head printers needed for the same multicolor prints, which isn’t something I tested between my two printers. Day to day, I notice the waste collector. It’s easy to swap out once it fills (which is significantly slower than the Elegoo). I’m just glad the U1 came with a catcher, instead of me having to print my own.

The four toolheads also lend themselves to faster print times. I printed a couple of the same models on both my Elegoo and the U1, and the U1 came away the winner every time. Obviously, it depends on whatever is being printed, but for the fist-sized models I tested, the U1 was roughly 30-60 minutes quicker.

Print Quality

This is a step up from my Elegoo. Depending on what you’re printing, there are fewer ridges and a smoother finish on my prints, though not perfectly smooth. For display models, you’ll still need to plan on fine sanding.

Articulated models are where the U1 really struts its stuff. I printed a couple of dumpling-style fidget toys for my kids, and they’re fantastic. The parts move smoothly, with no stickiness and nothing catching. Snapmaker Orca—the slicer application you can use on your computer—does a lot of the heavy lifting on articulated models, so I barely had to do anything.

I have started a larger, click-together Iron Man mask project as well. The pieces have printed and snapped together as expected, though I’ll need glue and a few modifications. This is the scale I plan to work at with the U1 specifically, and I’m already pretty delighted with how it’s gone.

The Open Top

The U1 is open on top, which makes sense given the filament tubes and power cables running to the toolheads. Mine lives in the garage, so I printed a foldable cover to keep dust and dirt off when it’s idle. Snapmaker sells an optional Top Cover, which I haven’t tried. I think I’ll probably wind up getting it though. My printed cover does fine, but I just like the look of the Snapmaker cover, especially since it resembles the Elegoo’s cover (and I’m a sucker for uniformity).

Alternatives to the Snapmaker U1 You Might Also Like

Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 Combo—This is the other printer I’ve used, and I still love how simple and family-friendly it is. Elegoo lists an enclosed build, a 350°C nozzle, and a 256 mm build volume, but it has one toolhead and does not come with a waste collector.

Bambu Lab P2S Combo—The P2S Combo’s AMS 2 Pro feeds four filaments to one nozzle and can dry them, but it purges to change colors, which the U1 avoids.

Flashforge Creator 5 Pro—This is probably the U1’s closest rival, with four toolheads, an enclosure, and air filtration.

You Might Also Be Wondering…

Can the Snapmaker U1 Print ABS, Nylon, and Other Tough Filaments?

Not out of the box. Snapmaker lists PLA, PETG, TPU, PVA, and PCTG as the basics. ABS, ASA, nylon, and polycarbonate need the optional Top Cover, and carbon- or glass-fiber filaments need the cover plus a hardened steel nozzle. (See how deep you can go with this hobby?)

Is the Snapmaker U1 Good for Beginners?

Mostly. Setup was simple for me, and day-to-day use has been plug-and-play, aside from that clog. Overall installation took me maybe 45-minutes. The catch is software. Snapmaker Orca takes some getting used to, and can be pretty overwhelming for newbies.

My Final Verdict

The Snapmaker U1 is my favorite of the two 3D printers I’ve tried because it’s quick on color changes, prints surprisingly smooth models, and is great at moving/articulated parts. Hobbyists ready to move past a single toolhead, parents printing toys, and anyone planning big builds will love it.

It isn’t for people who want tough engineering filaments or a sealed printer without paying for more add-ons. If you are fine with that additional investment, budget money for the Top Cover if you want tougher materials, and budget time for sanding if you’re making more professional display pieces.

My eldest is trying to convince me to let him open a 3D printing business. The Snapmaker U1 is helping his cause. (Don’t tell him that though.)