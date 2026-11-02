Dead by Daylight Devs Respond to TheBurntPeanut Backlash

Behaviour Interactive has apologized to players, following backlash over TheBurntPeanut receiving free Dead by Daylight content and currency. The developer says the rewards were given without the appropriate approvals, and acknowledged that its response to players’ concerns fell short.

Dead by Daylight Apologizes After TheBurntPeanut Controversy

Screenshot: Behaviour Interactive

Dead by Daylight has faced backlash from players this past weekend, after they gave Twitch streamer TheBurntPeanut free in-game items during his stream. However, the incident sparked criticism from fans of the popular survival horror game after a developer brushed off viewers who were upset during the live broadcast.

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Following the backlash, the Dead by Daylight team has now responded in a post on X. “This weekend, a Dead by Daylight team member awarded in-game content and currency to a creator streaming our game. Although it is not unusual to unlock content to give creators discovering DbD a chance to have a sneak peek at available content, this decision was made without receiving appropriate approvals.”

This weekend, a Dead by Daylight team member awarded in-game content and currency to a creator streaming our game. Although it is not unusual to unlock content to give creators discovering DbD a chance to have a sneak peek at available content, this decision was made without… — DbD Pulse (@DbDPulse) November 1, 2026

The studio then apologized to players for gifting free items to TheBurntPeanut. “When concerns about this decision became apparent during the stream, we should have responded by looking into these concerns, not dismissing them. Unfortunately, we’ve now seen the fallout of this decision unfolding in many conversations across the DbD community. “

Behaviour Interactive Reviews Internal Processes After Backlash

Screenshot: Behaviour Interactive, Twitch: TheBurntPeanut

Beyond the free content itself, the Dead by Daylight response addressed the fallout across its community. The developer supported players speaking up about whether the game’s values were being upheld, regardless of a creator’s popularity.

“We appreciate and stand with our community’s willingness to ensure our shared values are being upheld, at all times, regardless of popularity, and we’re heartbroken at the inflammatory language now being directed towards our community.”

However, Behaviour also condemned threats against its staff. The studio said that threatening employees is unacceptable and asked people to stop engaging with posts containing those threats. The developer ended its response by apologizing to players and confirming that a review of its internal processes is already underway.

Screenshot: Behaviour Interactive

“We apologize to our community for letting you down. We have already begun reviewing our internal processes to prevent an incident like this from happening again.” For now, the statement does not specify what changes that review will bring. It also does not say whether the content and currency awarded to TheBurntPeanut will be removed.