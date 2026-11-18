GTA 6 reviews are out, and critics are calling Rockstar’s return to Vice City worth the 13-year wait. The first wave of PS5 reviews includes 101 perfect scores and rising, with critics praising everything from Leonida’s incredible level of detail to Jason and Lucia’s surprisingly intimate story. Here is our GTA 6 review metacritic roundup.

GTA 6 Gets 101 Perfect Scores in First Wave of PS5 Reviews

Screenshot: Rockstar Games, Metacritic

GTA 6 reviews are now live, and has received over 101 perfect scores from critics and outlets making it the highest rated game of all time according to Metacritic. IGN, GameSpot, GamesRadar+, Eurogamer, and The Guardian are among the outlets that awarded Grand Theft Auto VI top marks ahead of its November 19 release.

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Here are the GTA 6 review scores from some of the biggest outlets, on Metacritic’s 100-point scale:

grand theft auto 6 metacritic top Scores

Publication Review score Edge 100 Eurogamer 100 Forbes 100 Game Informer 100 GameSpot 100 GamesRadar+ 100 IGN 100 Push Square 100 The Guardian 100 The Washington Post 100 VGC 100

What Critics Are Saying About GTA 6

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Leonida feels alive. IGN praised the amount of detail in Rockstar’s open world and how much room it gives players to experiment. GameSpot singled out the little details as one of the biggest reasons the game feels worth the wait. Forbes was especially impressed by the people who populate Leonida, from how they move to the sheer amount of dialogue they have.

Jason and Lucia’s relationship gives GTA 6 its emotional weight. Edge highlighted how much the player can shape the two leads while still getting a convincing sense of who they are as a couple. The Verge praised the game’s slow buildup, which gives players time to get to know Jason and Lucia individually before letting them freely switch between the two.

There’s more freedom in how you pull off a crime. Push Square praised the freedom to plan robberies and said the preparation felt like it paid off. The Verge also highlighted how much room players have to make money outside the main story, whether that means stealing cars, robbing jewelry stores, or diving for treasure.

GTA 6 Dethrones Zelda Ocarina of Time to Becomes Highest Rated Game Of All Time

Grand Theft Auto VI has earned a 99 Metascore from 144 critic reviews, beating the original Nintendo 64 release of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. While both game’s technically both are tied at the 99 score, Rockstar’s title has more reviewers, giving it the record.

Check our our full GTA 6 review, as we called it Rockstar’s best game yet. Grand Theft Auto VI launches November 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.