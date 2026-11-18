Grand Theft Auto VI is not only shaping up to be the biggest pop cultural event in gaming history, but in modern media itself. With rumors of billion dollar budgets and a 13-year development cycle, the weight of expectation put on the much-anticipated title seems almost impossible to overcome. However, after spending over 130 hours completing it, I can confidently say that GTA 6 is not only Rockstar’s most ambitious and mature work to date, but it might just be the best open world game of all time.

GTA 6 Is A More Mature Take on The Franchise

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

When Rockstar first revealed that GTA 6 would feature a Bonnie and Clyde-style duo protagonists in 2023, I was intrigued, to say the least. But what I didn’t expect was one of the most realistic and grounded portrayals of a romance I’ve ever seen in gaming. At the center of Grand Theft Auto VI’s incredible crime spree story is Jason and Lucia’s relationship, and their fight against the world to be together.

Videos by VICE

GTA 6 still has the humor and edge that made the franchise a staple for many gamers in the ‘00s. However, the series’ latest entry is now anchored by some of Rockstar’s best written characters to date that now have something very real to lose. Without getting into spoilers, the game’s main driving plot has an emotional weight that really hooks you from its opening hours and keeps you invested until the credits roll.

Ultimately, Grand Theft Auto VI is a mix of Red Dead Redemption 2’s masterful writing and character work, but set in the chaos of Grand Theft Auto’s world. Rockstar has found a perfect balance of incorporating GTA’s over the top satirical style, while also anchoring it with characters that will deeply resonate with players. And yes, the story might even make you cry a little by the time you reach the finale because of how much you will grow to love these characters.

Grand Theft Auto VI’s Map Is Mind Blowingly Ambitious

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

To say GTA 6’s map is ambitious is an understatement as it is quite literally the most impressive open world map I’ve experienced in any game. The first time I flew over Leonida at night in a plane, I actually let out an audible “holy shit.” The entire map is filled to the brim with wildlife, plants, NPCs, and an actual living ecosystem.

To give you an idea of just how insane Grand Theft Auto VI’s map is, I was still discovering new locations I had never seen before even 80 hours into my playtime. There was a moment during a side quest where I drove through the suburbs and I realized this was a fully fleshed-out housing track I hadn’t visited yet, complete with NPCs going about their daily lives.

Even when I eventually unlocked the entire Leonida map after beating GTA 6’s main story and having completed a ton of side content, there is still easily 60% of the world I haven’t physically explored. I’m talking about complete tropical islands in the middle of the ocean, dense caves tucked deep into the mountains, and intricate forest areas that sprawl for miles.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Speaking with Rockstar’s Alastair McLauchlan, they opened up how they went about designing the massive map:

“Many games begin with content and build the world around that. We do the reverse. Beginning by building a compelling world; a space that is rich to explore and full of opportunities. The game is then found in that world. As content evolves this begins to shape the environment too, pushing the tone of these spaces further. With each area of the map, we are looking to make these memorable to the player. Spaces that feel unique and tell a story. The team constantly refines these areas, pushing them to feel alive, lived in.”

NPCs Are Incredibly Intricate



Perhaps one of the most impressive features of GTA 6 is its next-gen NPCs. When Rockstar revealed in previous interviews that they had to make a dedicated team solely for NPCs as they had created over 600,000 unique animations for Leonida’s citizens, it sounded impressive. But seeing it in action is a whole other thing.

Grand Theft Auto VI feels like a living world, with characters that actually interact with emergent events or actions the player takes. There was a moment in my playthrough where a female NPC randomly started flirting with Jason which then gave Lucia a prompt that let me throw her soda in her face, resulting in a fight breaking out. In another moment, an NPC was being rude so I slapped his glasses off his face, which caused a crowd around us to “gasp” and comment on the glasses.

But perhaps my favorite interaction I had was discovering a robbery happening in real time. While I was filling up my car’s gas tank, I saw a group of bikers pull up to a jewelry store across the street and put masks on. I knew immediately what they were about to do. Instead of interfering in the situation right away, I decided to wait and play it cool. Seconds later, I heard an alarm bell ring out and the group of criminals came sprinting out with bags of stolen goods. So naturally, I jumped them and took the jewelry for myself for an easy payday.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

In hindsight, it’s pretty funny that some players were worried that crowd density would be reduced in the final version of GTA 6. I can confirm that is not only not an issue, but if anything it might actually look better than the trailers first teased. Whether it’s walking on a hot, crowded beach, or trying to navigate gridlock traffic in the middle of Vice City’s highways, Grand Theft Auto VI has the most impressive NPCs of all time.

But it again goes beyond just numbers. NPCs even have unique dialogue lines, and emergent reactions to everything. Speaking to Rockstar’s David Hynd about it, the developer explained:

“We roughly tripled/quadrupled the number of dialogue lines per NPC. As a result, the AI behaviours and responses are now much richer and more contextually appropriate for any given situation. To match this new range, we increased the number of personality types and animations to ensure every NPC felt correct in the world. A lot of effort has also gone into adding NPC groups – we support joggers, dog walkers, couples walking hand in hand and more. Groups can support each other and, in particular, we added lots of post interaction dialogue after you interact with them to avoid them feeling like they de-activate/turn off. The goal was to make every NPC feel unique and to blur the lines between the ambient world and scripted content.”

Missions Now Feel Emergent

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

One of the biggest improvements in GTA 6 is how it handles missions. Instead of it feeling like a checklist of quests to complete, they now have an emergent quality to them that feels organic. For example, you may spend 20 minutes in the game without having the next story mission appear on your map. However, earning cash or completing side quests will eventually have Jason and Lucia discovering an event that leads to the next main storyline mission.

A lot of this is handled with you getting a phone call by a key NPC. This system quietly pushes players to engage with the entire map and everything the game has to offer. I never felt “lost” or confused about what to do next, either. Since a large portion of the main story centers around Jason and Lucia earning money, even side content and taking on crime heists feels like you are progressing towards something.



Rockstar’s Luke Howard told me:

“We really wanted missions in this game to do just that: feel like more organic events that progress the story of Jason and Lucia. We looked back at our previous games and wanted to make sure our approach to mission design this time didn’t have unnecessary signposting or guardrails that restricted the player from the open world gameplay and mechanics. We instead focused on how the narrative could provide the necessary urgency and cadence to a mission, which helped justify when we do choke in the gameplay to be more linear, but always trying to naturally open it back up to the open world.”

GTA 6’s Gameplay Loop Is Addicting

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

In GTA 6, the main gameplay loop is to earn money as Jason and Lucia are navigating Leonida’s underworld trying to survive. The game features a new mechanic called “Illegal Operations” which are scattered across the map. These are essentially gang hideouts that you can break into to steal money, drugs, or high-valued items like jewelry or marked bills.

On top of earning money to progress the story, you can score “Key Valuables” like rare guns or vehicles. Not every robbery attempt goes the way you planned, and police will eventually be called if you go in guns blazing, or if enemies get alerted to your presence and you end up in a shootout. As a result, you will sometimes have to revisit these criminal goings-on at a later point to unlock all of the rare rewards if you missed any of them.

The best part? Illegal Operations aren’t just automatically plastered all over the map. You discover them naturally by exploring Leonida. You can find out about these hideouts by listening to NPCs talking in the overworld. You can stumble across one hidden in the back of a gas station or shop. There were even a few times where I was driving around, and then Lucia mentioned that a vehicle in front of me was acting suspicious. After tailing them, it then led me to discover a robbery opportunity.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Unlike previous Grand Theft Auto games, money almost has an RPG like quality to it. Instead of overflowing with cash within hours, getting your hands on money feels like a proper progression path you have to fight for. But it also makes unlocking exotic cars, clothing, and guns feel a lot more satisfying. As you progress, you will eventually unlock major bank heists. And keep in mind, these aren’t even main story missions, and yet they feel cinematic as if they were. It’s as epic as it sounds.

When Red Dead Redemption 2 came out, one of the main complaints some players had was the money aspect. So much so, it kind of became a meme every time Dutch complained that Arthur Morgan wasn’t contributing enough to camp, even though you had deposited hundreds of thousands of dollars. However, in GTA 6, money actually matters. Without spoiling anything, it plays a major role in one of the multiple endings you can achieve, and it makes every crime you commit in the game worth it.

A Next Level Evolution of Grand Theft Auto’s Gameplay

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 features a lot of major gameplay improvements. For example, before you rob a gas station or jewelry store, you can now do reconnaissance beforehand. Where is the alarm on the wall? How many security cameras are there and where are they pointed? What about the security guards – are they armed?

Once you decide to rob a place, things get intense quickly. As soon as Jason and Lucia pull out their gun, you have to manually aim it at each person and make sure they don’t try anything funny. If you aren’t paying attention, a security guard or even an armed citizen might try to play the hero and shoot at you. Incredibly, you can swap back and forth between Jason and Lucia in real time and strategically gather people in a group so you can see what they are doing.

If you pull everything off, you can then cut the alarm so when you smash a jewelry display, the cops aren’t called. If you are seen by cameras, you can break into the security room and erase the tapes so police don’t have a description. This new system applies to police chases as well.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Players now have to worry about their outfits, their car model, and even the weapons they carry. However, you can carry up to five outfits in the trunk of your car. So if you manage to escape the immediate police zone, you can quickly change clothing to drop your heat level. In some cases, it’s best to tell your partner to split up as law enforcement is looking for a duo.

This intricate gameplay also applies to Illegal Operations. In hideouts, you might find a safe but need a code to enter it. You can sometimes find them on computer screens or on sticky notes hidden in an office, or you may even find a code at a different Illegal Operation linked to the same gang. Or, in a classic Grand Theft Auto move, if all else fails, you can use an explosive to blow the door open.

One of the best improvements is how you steal cars. At the start of the game, you can jimmy a lock. But later on, you will encounter exotic sports cars or electrical vehicles that need a key cloner to access them. Just like money, Jason and Lucia’s Criminal Profile system and the crimes they are able to pull off feels like a progression you have to work towards.

A Romance That Doesn’t Feel Stifling

The relationship system in GTA 6 never feels suffocating, as Rockstar still gives players the freedom to play how they want. If you want to play solo with Jason for hours without Lucia (or vice versa), you can. You can even choose to ignore the game’s central romance all together. Throughout the map, there are missions that can only be completed by a specific character.



There are also missions where you can specifically tackle them together as a duo. One of my favorite features is a button prompt that allows you to ask your partner to join you on a story mission, side quest, or random activity within a second’s notice.

Balancing player autonomy and the relationship at the center of GTA 6’s story is a crazy trick that Rockstar pulls off effortlessly with its approach to letting you decide how much you want to put into the game’s romance.

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Speaking with Rockstar’s John Macpherson, here is how the team approached the feature:

“With the main storyline doing much of the heavy lifting it was a challenge to reflect and reinforce that trajectory off mission. When they’re at the safehouse they might have just returned from being out in the world together – or reconnecting after being apart for some time. As we don’t know if the player will engage the partner moment to moment, it’s a tricky balance to make them available but also give them space doing their own thing. Hopefully throughout their journey, players will establish a rhythm that suits them best. Somewhat like a real relationship, they’ll ultimately get out of it whatever they put into it.”

GTA 6 Is Rockstar’s Masterpiece

Screenshot: Rockstar Games

Very rarely does an entertainment property the size of Grand Theft Auto VI live up to the insane hype that has been forced upon it. However, GTA 6 is not only the best game Rockstar has made to date, but it’s also the most impressive open world game ever released. From its breathtaking map, realistic NPCs, or its groundbreaking gameplay innovations, the latest Grand Theft Auto entry is a technical tour de force. GTA 6 also features Rockstar’s most mature and emotional story, grounded by Jason and Lucia’s deeply moving relationship and their fight to protect it at all costs. Grand Theft Auto VI was worth waiting 13 years for, and will no doubt be one of the most influential games over the next decade.

Verdict: Best In Its Class (10/10)

Pros

GTA 6 has a massive open world map that will take years to fully explore.

It’s a technical masterpiece, pushing the limits of graphics, NPCs, and creating a living world with emergent events and systems.

Jason and Lucia are incredible protagonists that bring an emotional weight to the chaotic franchise.

Incredibly intricate gameplay improvements that push the GTA franchise forward in big ways.

GTA 6’s story can easily take over 80 hours to complete, and hundreds more for those wanting to complete everything.

Cons

Some may find police presence to be a bit overwhelming. However, Rockstar does give players a lot of tools to lower their heat or wanted levels.

If you want to complete everything, money is a big factor. If you ignore it to the end, you may have to grind a bit.

GTA 6 releases on PS5, Xbox Series X|S on November 19, 2026. A code was provided by Rockstar Games for the sake of review. Reviewed on PlayStation 5 Pro.