Save $200 on a PS5 (But You Have to Really Like Fortnite)

Whether you’re way into Fortnite or are so out of the loop that you wonder why all of “the young people” keep talking like Chaucer, Sony’s got a crazy good deal on a Fortnite-inflected PlayStation 5 bundle right now. Even though Sony hiked the prices of its PS5 in the US on April 2, 2026 by $100, this deal straight from Sony’s online store drops the price from the new retail price of $599 down to $399, making the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition Flowering Chaos Bundle the cheapest way to get a new PS5 anywhere.

funny math

This deal is available only on Sony’s official store, and only for the Fortnite Bundle with the Digital Edition of the PS5. That means it has no disc tray to accept physical media. No Blueray viewing parties on your TV, and no snapping up discs at Gamestop because you like owning physical media. Instead you get only the 825 GB internal solid state drive (SSD) on which to download games.

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Keep in mind that Fortnite is free to play, at least in its most basic sense, and so what you get in this bundle isn’t the game itself. You get a voucher that you can redeem for the Flowering Chaos Bundle, which gives you the following in-game exclusives: Florin Outfit (LEGO Style), Blossom Backpack Back Bling, Floral Finisher Pickaxe, Blue Blossoms Wrap, Petal’s Edge Guitar, Blue Bloom Mic, Petal Steppers Kicks, and 1,000 V-Bucks. No idea what all of that means? No matter what “it” is, there’s always a Wiki for it.

Even if you don’t give a rat’s ass about Fortnite, you may as well buy the bundle. It’s the cheapest way to get a new PS5 right now. Even on the Sony store alongside the Flowering Chaos Bundle sale, the same console without the bundle costs the full $599. That means it actually would cost you $200 more to not receive Fornite. If the game isn’t your cup of tea, just buy the bundle and ignore the Flowering Chaos Bundle voucher. There’s no downside.