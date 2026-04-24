Hey Android People, Sony’s Wireless AirPods Alternative Are Cheaper Than Ever

Your AirPods could be holding you back if you listen to them through your Android phone. Apple earbuds work so seamlessly and cleanly with Apple devices. But when you mix them with an Android device, they lose some of their luster. That magical ease in pairing between AirPods and Apple devices is lost on Android phones, even though they will still work together.

But if you’re on an Android, you could pick up a boost in sound quality if you jump ship entirely and grab a pair of Sony WF-1000XM6 wireless, active noise cancellation (ANC) earbuds for $298, down from $330.

Videos by VICE

better audio quality

Apple likes to restrict its AirPods, like its iPhones, to the AAC codec audio format. AAC tops out at a 250 kbps bitrate, a measure of how much data that’s transmitting and, at least in theory, correlated to audio quality. The WF-1000XM6 let you select LDAC, Sony’s wireless codec audio format that allows for bitrates of up to 990 kbps.

If you pair AirPods with your Android phone, you’ll get AAC and no higher quality. If you pair the Sony WF-1000XM6 with an iPhone, you’ll also get AAC and no higher quality. The value here is for Android users who want the higher audio quality than AirPods will afford them.

Just make sure that you’re using the right tier of music subscription service. Free tiers don’t let you stream in high enough quality for LDAC’s highest bitrate of 990 kbps to make a difference. Bluetooth, in its most popular guises, forces a lossy connection, and these earbuds wouldn’t be able to play lossless audio even if you pay for a music streaming subscription that allows for the lossless audio format.

Contest Alert: VICE Playlist Project If you’re making music, VICE just launched the Playlist Project, a global song contest built around real life moments. Instead of genres, you’ll submit songs to a specific category that fits your track. Entries are open now, with cash prizes and VICE social & editorial features on the line. TAP HERE TO LEARN MORE AND ENTER

LDAC is still a lossy codec that compresses audio quality for sake of lowering music file sizes so that they can transmit more quickly and efficiently. But you still need to pay for a music streaming plan that allows for higher bitrates, and also to go into your streaming account’s settings menu to select a higher audio quality to get the full benefit of the WF-1000MX6.

Normally I like deals that are ludicrous enough to make me faint. This deal on the WF-1000XM6 didn’t make me faint. But it is the lowest price they’ve been during their short time on the market. These ‘buds only just released to the public on February 12, 2026. They’re practically infants.