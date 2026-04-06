Panic-Filing Your Taxes? TurboTax Is 30% Off This Week

Tax day is Wednesday, April 15. What are you waiting for? Presumably, since you’re reading this, you’re one of the 20 to 25 percent of Americans who wait until the final week to file their taxes. At least according to the IRS’ filing data. Putting off the inevitable only increases your stress. Trust me. I’m one of said people. But hey, you can pick up the desktop version of TurboTax for Windows and Mac for $24 off. A small consolation prize for the anxiety of an impending deadline.

digital code for a desktop version

Don’t be thrown by the name. TurboTax Deluxe Desktop Version 2025 isn’t an old version of the software. It’s the latest version, so named because April 15, 2026 is the deadline for filing 2025’s taxes. So this year you’re doing 2025’s taxes.

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Rather than log onto TurboTax’s website and complete all your documentation uploading, registering credits, and such within your internet browser, this deal sends you a code for an instant digital download of a program that lives on your computer.

It handles both federal taxes and states, as well as W2 forms and freelancers’ 1099 forms. The fine print on the Amazon page says that the program only includes one state filing (along with up to five federal filings). That doesn’t mean you can only file one state return. TurboTax’s support site, updated on March 30, 2026, states that you can file up to three state returns; you just have to pay another $25 apiece for the second and third ones.

TurboTax Deluxe Desktop Version 2025 requires Windows 11 or macOS Sonoma (Mac’s September 2023 release), or later. If you’re one of the Windows 10 users clinging to the outgoing operating system that’s barely on life support, then you’re out of luck. You’ll have to access the online version of TurboTax this year.