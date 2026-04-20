20 Days of 420: Puffco New Peak Vaporizer for All the Dabbers Out There

This is the grand finale of The High Edit, so I had to complete this list with something elevated and undeniably my favorite. I’m a big dabber, and even though there’s already a stoner holiday dedicated to that, I’m not waiting until 7/10 to celebrate with dabs. I love concentrates, and it’s a category that keeps gaining momentum (rightfully so). The whole dabbing format feels way more approachable now thanks to devices like the Puffco Peak. It’s convenient, portable, and easy to bring along to your 4/20 festivities without dealing with butane torches or a full, delicate glass setup. It’s also one of the safest ways to dab, since you’re skipping the open flame and using a controllable device instead.

The Peak is the kind of device that turns people into dabbers because it makes the experience simple, safe, clean, and social. It heats quickly, hits smooth, and is easy to pass around in a sesh circle without interrupting the vibe. It’s also on sale as part of Headshop.com’s major 4/20 deals, which makes it an even better time to finally get into concentrates—or upgrade your current setup.

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Why This Product Stands Out: The Peak basically feels just like the Peak Pro, but smaller. There’s no compromise on power here—the high-tech experience is still there. I consider this one of the more compact e-rigs that still lets you use water, so you’re getting those water-filtered, smoother, cooler hits without hauling around a bigger setup. That smaller size makes it way easier to travel with, bring to parties, and pass around in a session. I think of it like an iPhone Pro and Pro XL; it really comes down to size (and price, of course). While there’s a difference in the chamber size, they still do the same job: great dabs, flavorful vapor, and precise temperature options.

About The High Edit: 20 Days of 420

To celebrate 4/20, we’re spotlighting one Editor’s Choice pick a day—everything from THC drinks and gummies to flower, vapes, and weird-but-brilliant accessories—in The High Edit: 20 Days of 420. Think of it as a peek inside our collective stash: subjective, occasionally unhinged, and always chosen because it actually delivers. These aren’t random picks, either. We’ve spent months testing products, tracking trends, and narrowing the field to what genuinely stands out. Check back here every day at 9 a.m. ET from April 1 to April 20 to see what we’re actually getting high on.