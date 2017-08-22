Well Holy Hell, It’s a Brand New Video for Black Lips’ «Crystal Night»

Earlier this year, Black Lips put out their eighth studio album, Satan’s Graffiti or God’s Art, via VICE Records. Today, they’re releasing a video for one of the tracks from that record, «Crystal Night,» and you’ll be pleased to know that it’s what we in the business call «a doozy.»

The clip for the knowing but sweet, 50s-inflected track is just as much of a throwback, featuring a doomed love story soundtracked by the band’s members playing in some impressive retro garb. Though it unfortunately doesn’t have a happy ending, the video’s intention does underline the one that the band had when they wrote the song in the first place. Of the track, vocalist Cole Alexander said, «The song ‘Crystal Night’ was written as a fictional account of the forbidden love of a Gentile and a Jew during Nazi Germany. This song was our attempted at saying love trumps hate.»

And isn’t that the most important message of all? Watch below and involuntarily place a hand on your chest, so touched will you be.

You can catch Black Lips live on an international tour over the next several months:

August 22 – Barby, Tel Aviv Israel

August 24 – Gagarin, Athens Greece

August 25 – Rock en Seine, Paris France

August 26 – Reading Festival, Reading UK

August 27 – Leeds Festival, Leeds UK

August 28 – Rough Trade East Instore & signing (London)

October 31 – Meet Factory, Prague Czech Republic

November – Flex, Vienna Austria

November2 – A38, Budapest Hungary

November 4 – Festal Kreuzberg, Berlin Germany

November 6 – Molotow, Hamburg Germany

November 8 – Trix Centrum voor Muziek, Antwerp Belgium

November 14 – Stereolux, Nante France

November 15 – Le 106, Rouen France

November 16 – Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing France

November 18 – Mono, Glasgow UK

November 21 – O2 Ritz w/ Moonlandingz, Manchester UK

November 24 – The Coronet / Fluffer Pit, London UK

November 25 – Control Club, Bucharest Romania

November 26 – Garaj, Istanbul Turkey

