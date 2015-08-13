Alex G Shares “Bug,” Announces Seventh (Seventh!) Album ‘Beach Music’

Philadelphia songwriter Alex G—a dude who’s built his short (yet extremely prolific) career on beautiful, stitched together indie rock—is growing up. After quietly releasing hundreds of songs directly on the internet over the last couple years, the 22-year-old recently signed with Domino Records to release Beach Music, out October 9. Today, he’s putting out the first single from the record, “Bug,” a twisted track on which Alex shows off his vocal diversity, floating into his falsetto above some chirping guitars. Like all Alex G music, the song is both beautiful and strange, an emotional exploration of the bullshit we find ourselves fighting through everyday. Stream it below, and revisit that time we got pizza with him in London.