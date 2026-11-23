Most edibles I see are sweet: gummies, chocolates, brownies. I love those, but this Thanksgiving I want to savor my THC with a dank dinner.

LĒVO makes at-home cannabis infusers that lets you make your own cannabutter, oil, dressings, sauces, or honey. From there, pretty much any recipe that calls for one of those ingredients can become an edible. They have recipes for infused gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, and even infused roasted Brussels sprouts, all using cannabutter or canna-EVOO you can make in the LĒVO II+. I found out the LĒVO Lux can infuse honey, too, so I’d make honey-roasted carrots and add the infused honey after they come out of the oven.

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Here’s what I’d get anyone hosting Danksgiving this year, while LĒVO’s Black Friday sale is on.

Photo Courtesy of LĒVO

I’d give the LĒVO Lux to someone who plans to make thicker infusions with honey, sauces, and dressings regularly. It makes cannabutter and oil, too, but its three dispensing modes are the reason to spend more: one is designed for thick liquids. I’d much rather pour infused honey into a jar than spend Thanksgiving scraping it out of a machine.

At $429.99, it’s a splurge. LĒVO’s Black Friday sale takes $60 off automatically at checkout, bringing it down to $369.99 through December 1. No code needed.

If the plan is mostly cannabutter and ghee for gravy and mashed potatoes, I’d get the LĒVO II+. This is the cheaper pick, and it still does most of what the Lux can do. It activates flower and infuses butter, oil, and honey. You still get the honey-roasted carrots, but dispensing the honey just takes a little more patience.

The II+ costs $329.99, or $294.99 with $35 off automatically at checkout through December 1. That’s $75 less than the Lux during the sale.

This is where you can save a little. I’d keep the beautiful, expensive eighth for smoking and pick up reasonably priced flower for the butter and oil.

LIT Farms’ Essential Smalls lineup starts at $29.99 for 28g, or an entire ounce of weed. That’s more than enough needed for the Danksgiving butter, with flower left for more batches later. Check the lab report for the flower you choose, then enter its potency into LĒVO’s calculator. It can estimate the strength of your infusion, but it can’t tell you exactly how much THC ends up in each serving.

There are several strains to choose from. I wouldn’t count on an indica, sativa, or hybrid label to tell me how dinner will hit, though. How much THC goes into each dish is the detail I’d pay attention to.

If you’re gifting the flower with the machine, leave it in its labeled package so the host knows what’s going into dinner.

Vanessa Lavorato hosted VICE’s Bong Appétit and ran about 200 lab tests while developing her cannabis cookbook. She covers making infusions and working out a recipe’s dose, then gets into meatballs, pesto, taquitos, brownies, and more. LĒVO’s calculator estimates the strength of your cannabutter, but Lavorato’s cookbook helps you figure out roughly how much THC ends up in each serving once you cook with it.

I’d give this to anyone ambitious enough to put THC in more than one Thanksgiving dish, especially if their guests are likely to ask for seconds.

I even cooked infused “Turkey Tikka Danksgiving Samosas” with Lavorato on her show, following her book’s instructions. If I can do it, so can you.

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Keep the Regular Butter on the Table

If I’m making anything with cannabutter or canna-oil, tell everyone which dishes have been infused with THC before dinner starts. I’d put out plain options, too, and label whatever ends up in the fridge. Edibles can take a while to hit, and Thanksgiving is a meal where people go back for seconds.