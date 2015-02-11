Listen to Amason’s Latest Single “Kelly”



Amason. Art by Tobias Centerwall

Anyone who travelled by car this past summer must have listened to Amason‘s “Älgen” at least three times on repeat. If you did while driving an old Volvo, you’re pretty cool and envy you. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, make sure you listen to Amason’s full-length Sky City this coming spring and summer (in your car), ’cause Amason are the only 21st century band worthy of messing up the speakers in a car from 1979 or earlier.

I’m not going to go all mechanical and geeky on you, but it can’t be a coincidence that one of Sweden’s greatest indie acts share name with one of the country’s most iconic cars.

Whatever way you choose to enjoy Amason, why not tease your summer yearning already now with their latest single “Kelly” released today on Ingrid. It will make you want to change your name unless it’s already Kelly, then I don’t have words for how much I want to swap lives with you.

Catch Amason at Pustervik in Gothenburg on Friday the 13th, or at Where’s the Music in Norrköping on Saturday the 14th.

Get “Kelly” or Sky City on iTunes.