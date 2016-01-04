A British Man with a Bionic Penis Is About to Lose His Virginity to an Award-Winning Dominatrix

Mohammed Abad (Screen shot via)

What’s your resolution this year? Lose some weight? Could do. Exercise more? Yeah, maybe. Have sex for the first time ever, using your revolutionary bionic penis, with an award-winning, €270-an-hour dominatrix? If you’re Mohammed Abad from Edinburgh, yes – definitely.

Due to the magic of modern medical science, the 43-year-old – who lost the manhood he was born with when he was run over aged six – is now ready to finally lose his virginity. Mohammed’s new penis, whose internal tubes he can pump up via a button on his testicle, was originally attached during surgery in 2012, but has only just become functional.

The lucky lady is 35-year-old Charlotte Rose, a €270-an-hour dominatrix, 2013 British Sex Worker of the Year and also independent candidate in the Rochester and Strood by-election.



Charlotte said: “I am so honoured that he chose me to take his virginity. We plan to have a dinner date so we can get to know each other and then two hours of private time. I’m not charging him.”

As for Mohammed’s thoughts on the matter? Our plucky protagonist had this to say: “I have waited long enough for this – it’ll be a great start to the new-year.”