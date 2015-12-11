Full Bleed: Labyrinth

These photos are from Jason Jaworski’s Labyrinth, a collection he created while traveling for 13 days through slums in the Philippines. He was accompanied by a gang of little people who, after finding out he was from Los Angeles, thought he was a film director because of all the equipment he had. He told them he was just a photographer, but they didn’t believe him and together they created a kind of collaborative theater. The group, calling themselves “MIDGETZ,” played for Jaworski’s camera, shooting guns, setting cars on fire, and dressing up as women—all the while providing unfettered access to the shantytowns outside Manila.



The collection premiered at the 2015 Los Angeles Art Book Fair and is now available at Dashwood Books.