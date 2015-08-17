Premiere: MakeLove – “Dancing All The Time”

MakeLove’s debut single “Head Up” picked up a fair amount of heat earlier this year. Zane Lowe, NME, a gluttony of online music blogs – all the usual places gave the track some shine. Now months later MakeLove are back with the follow-up single “Dancing All The Time”. As you’ve probably guessed from the title, the song essentially acts as a prerequisite to oscillating for an indefinite amount of time (or at least as long as the song keeps on playing). Listen above.

“Dancing All The Time” is out September 25 on Four Thieves Records.