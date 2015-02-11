Listen to Slaves New Track “Feed the Mantaray”

Isaac Holman’s voice comes stumbling toward you, grinning and extending an arm, spilling half a pint over your shoes. Like a terrier dressed in blue jeans with a pocketful of change, he yaps into your ears with a degree of playfulness that says play nice and I’ll be your best mate, piss me off and I’ll bite down hard on your nads. Isaac’s voice sounds like this on most songs by Slaves – the two-piece band from Tunbridge Wells who’ve deservedly climbed the ranks of Britain’s newer bands to sit somewhere near the top – but it’s on their new one, “Feed the Mantaray”, that the snarling assonance is particularly. I think it’s because this is the first track that actually involves some sort of harmonious singing in the background.

“Feed the Mantaray” just premiered on the airwaves but, since most of you lot don’t even own a radio, you can listen to the online premiere below. It’s out on March 23rd and will include a 7 inch with two b-sides – “OK” and “I Shine My Shoes With A Dirty Vest”, which featured in a recent Slaves TV episode and was recorded in Laurie’s flat.

Videos by VICE

Catch Slaves at the following shows:

Thu 12th Feb Tunbridge Wells, Forum Tunbridge Wells w/Baby Strange – SOLD OUT

Fri 13th Feb Shipping Forecast, Liverpool w/Baby Strange – SOLD OUT

14 Glasgow Barrowlands (w/ Interpol)

15 Leeds Met Uni (w/ Interpol)

17 London Forum (w/ Interpol)

NME Awards Tour 2015 dates:

Thurs 19 Feb Sheffield Leadmill

Fri 20 Feb Leeds O2 Academy

Sat 21 Feb Newcastle O2 Academy 1

Sun 22 Feb Glasgow O2 ABC

Tues 24 Feb Nottingham Rock City

Thurs 26 Feb Manchester Ritz

Fri 27 Feb Oxford O2 Academy 1

Sat 28 Feb Birmingham Institute

Mon 2 Mar Bristol O2 Academy 1

Tues 3 Mar Portsmouth Pyramid

Weds 4 Mar London Forum

www.youareallslaves.com