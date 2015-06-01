Stream Chicago Rapper Lucki Eck$’ Druggy New Mixtape ‘X’

Chicago rapper Lucki Eck$ just dropped a new mixtape off via Twitter to commemorate his birthday. X is eleven tracks of guttural, lean-drunk reflection that owes as much to the Windy City as to Texas, which you can hear on cuts like stoner anthem “BIRDGANG” and “Still Steal,” a self-assured sex rap served over Chitown local Plu2o Nash’s chop of the Mike Jones, Paul Wall and Slim Thug classic “Still Tippin’.” Nash shares production duties with Eck$ himself, beat squad Bulletproof Dolphin (which counts Danny Brown affiliate SKYWLKR among its ranks) and more. Chance the Rapper, who just snuck a surprise free project of his own to iTunes this week, guests on the previously released “Stevie Wonder.”