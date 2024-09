Tricky releases his new album Adrian Thaws on September 8, and below, Noisey is stoked to have the album’s first track, “Sun Down” featuring vocalist Tirzah. The record is deliberatly named after Tricky’s birth name. “Calling it Adrian Thaws is saying you don’t really know me,” he says. “So many times people have tried to put a finger on me and every album I go to a different place.” Listen below, and pre-order Adrian Thaws here.