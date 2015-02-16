Sleeve Notes: IYES

Sleeve Notes is a series where we pick an artist and get them to make a themed mix. This week: IYES, who released a remix of Jack Garrat last year and just put out their new single, “Glow”.

Hey guys, you’ve had a really busy last 12 months, how has that been for you?

J: We have been having an awesome time. We have been doing a lot behind the scenes, constantly writing and working on ideas, and also getting the live thing together properly. Going on tour with Raleigh Ritchie last year was a really fun experience for us.



Your new single, “Glow”, is a riddim, what was the process behind that track?

M: Thanks! We wrote it only a few weeks after we started writing together, it came to us pretty naturally. I came up with some chords when I was in Prague on my old piano and sent Josh an iPhone memo. He played with it and gave it some structure. Then we wrote the lyrics and melodies. At that time we were both in flawed relationships and working with each other was an escape from that, that’s what the song is about.

You’re both from Brighton right? What are the best three things about Brighton?

We’ve both lived here for over two years now but Josh is originally from Birmingham and I am from Prague. Best things about Brighton are the summers here, the sea and that everything is within walking distance.

And the worst three things?

Students, stag parties, seagulls – not sure which one of these is the most annoying.

You put together this killer mix for us, thanks! Why did you choose the tracks you did?

J: It was just natural; the chemicals within me brought this one together. I just reached out and out came some slow jams, some of our own tunes and 20 minutes of jump-up DnB from the 90s/00s

What are you guys working on at the moment?

J: New music all the time. You’ve gotta keep writing to keep sane else you remember where you are and wish you just listened to Dad and became a vet.

Finally, a blind date question. If you were an alcoholic drink, what would you be and why?

M: I’d be a gin fizz cause I like gin and i’m fancy like that

J: I’ll be whatever she’s drinkin’.

