Atlanta Rapper 21 Savage Parties on the Block in His “Woah” Video

21 Savage is a new Atlanta rapper working to steer his city’s scene away from the glitz and good humor of the current heavyweights back into the gritty trap house tales that got everyone on in the first place. Released in the spring, his Slaughter Tape is packed with brutal bangers like “Million Dollar Liq” and “Picky,” and today, one of the mixtape’s best cuts gets a video. Slaughter Tape bonus cut “Woah” features 21 Savage kicking fresh gutter talk over Zaytoven’s finest church organs, and the clip, courtesy of Byrd Films, features the Decatur rhymer having a blast on the block, dancing in the whip, dapping up friends, and gliding around on a hoverboard. Expect to hear a lot more from these guys in the weeks to come. Stream “Woah” below.