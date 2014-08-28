See Behind the Scenes of “Easy Rider,” Action Bronson’s New Video Full of Acid and Motorcycles

We went behind the scenes on Action Bronson’s latest video, “Easy Rider” for a little insight into how the rubber burning, bottle smashing, automatic rifle blasting acid trip of a music video came to be. Watch the below video to learn the difference between reality and dreams, but be sure to get the shamen’s permission before you travel through this desert of the mind.

“Easy Rider,” is the first single from the forthcoming VICE / Atlantic LP Mr. Wonderful out fall 2014. Watch the full video below. And then watch Action rap to the elderly at an Old Folks Home.

Videos by VICE

Director- Tom Gould

Produced By- Travis Mitchell

Co-Producers- Dustin Highbridge, Brendan Fitzgerald

Cinematographer- Jake Burghart

Editor- Tom Gould, Jared Perez

