“Tonight” by Black Atlass Is a Certified Panty-Dropper

Black Atlass shot by Yimmy Yayo



Oooh it begins with a shiver communicated in a vocal quaver and then Black Atlass, a.k.a. Alex Fleming, busts out a falsetto that begs, “I just wanna go all night, tonight.” Still, he’s careful to balance out the high-end, dropping his tones to a deeper register on an underlying refrain. It’s a panty-dropper for sure, and the second tune in a trilogy of songs and videos with Aussie cult creative Yimmy Yayo (that’s James W Mataitis Bailey to his mom). The whole shebang kicked off a couple months back with “Haunted Paradise.”

Apparently Fleming’s also done some soundtracking for Louis Vuitton, Tom Ford, and YSL, not to mention some modeling for Dior (casual), but his sonic vibe is stripped R&B, not one superfluous note here, with some ominous synths that recall the opening eeriness of Banks’ “This Is What it Feels Like.”

“As a continuation from my last single, ‘Tonight’ exists in this same ‘Haunted Paradise,’ which is the concept that I’m working with for my next project,” he explains. “I wanted the vibe to be a balance between the beauty of paradise, and the way this world transforms when the sun goes down.”