Chief Keef Just Dropped His ‘Finally Rollin 2’ Mixtape

Chief Keef’s come back in a major way this year, with a growing list of respectable releases including the totally bonkers “Faneto” remix and Bang 3, his sharpest mixtape in sometime, and the Chicago rapper continues his 2015 blitz this weekend with the DJ Holiday hosted Finally Rollin 2. (The new tape arrives curiously close to Young Chop’s Finally Rich Too. Which one’s the true sequel?) It features production from Sonny Digital, Zaytoven, and others alongside Keef versions of Lil Wayne and Birdman’s “Stuntin Like My Daddy” and Future’s Drake assisted “Where Ya At.” Stream Finally Rollin 2 below.