Jean Paul Gaultier corset, vintage kimono, Issey Miyake belt, stylist-made shoes, Takayuki Shibata headpiece
PHOTOS BY STOLTZE AND STEFANIE
STYLIST: JULIEN ALLEYNE
Photo Assistants: Felix Glasmeyer and Steven Yatsko
Stylist Assistant: Milton Dixon
Set Designer: Ian Salter at De Facto
Set Design Assistant: James Glyant
On-Site Producer: Andres Burgos
Casting Director: Edward Kim at the Edit Desk
Makeup: Kento Utsubo
Makeup Assistant: Mayumi Kibe
Hair: Takayuki Shibata and Michiko Yoshida using Bumble and bumble
Models: Aishika and Li Ming at Ford, Jaunel Mckenzie at Fusion, Tatyana Cooper at the Lions, Nykhor Paul at Red, Victoria Brito at Muse
Special thanks to: New York Vintage
Stylist-made top, Dinosaur Designs necklaces, Takayuki Shibata hair band
Anna Stephenson dress, Cornelia Webb necklace, Takayuki Shibata hair band
Thierry Mugler dress, Marc Jacobs top, Jennifer Fisher earrings and rings
Madeline Gruen dress, Issey Miyake belt; Alberta Ferretti dress, Madeleine Provost skirt, Azzedine Alaïa belt
Alexander McQueen dress, stylist-made shoulder tassels, Wouters & Hendrix rings, Takayuki Shibata headpiece
Marc Jacobs dress, Cornelia Webb choker, Takayuki Shibata headpiece