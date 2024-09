Kieran Hebden’s new album as Four Tet isn’t supposed to be out until next month, but Hebden graciously threw the whole thing up on Bandcamp today to celebrate the summer solstice. Morning/Evening compiles two side-long excursions; “Morning” dispenses spirited posivibes over a steady beat you might actually fit into your work commute with good results, while “Evening” is looser, weirder and more exploratory. You can stream and purchase Morning/Evening below.