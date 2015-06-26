Woooooooooooooaaaaaaah Wait, Is Michael Jackson in These Clouds for Real?

OK so like, a lot of people are saying that this lightning storm that happened in Virginia or wherever brought some clouds that look like Michael Jackson (RIP). At first we were like nah can’t be, no way, right? But it was on the news and stuff so it might be true and also it was close to the anniversary of his death which is crazy. But then like, we started looking at it and it’s like wooooah, yeah man, that def looks like him.

Maybe that’s totally MJ up there, moonwalking through the heavens. But we didn’t go to cloud school or whatever so we asked some people on Twitter what they thought.

Is anyone stoned right now? We need you look at some clouds that look like Michael Jackson. Serious inquiries only. — Noisey (@NoiseyMusic) June 26, 2015

And man, people slid into our DMs with some pretty good points…

Thanks to Mercy Piller, who wanted to mention that he is a Texas artist but we don’t gotta link to his Soundcloud or anything.



Yeah, we hear ya, @Guccimane2001, don’t worry about it.



The @turpgawd making us think about shit.



We will. Thanks, @Supreme_Bazzle.



So anyway, what do you guys think? MJ moonwalking or nah?

Dan and Annalise are on Twitter if you wanna talk about clouds or moonwalking and stuff.