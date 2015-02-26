Watch Kanye West’s Full Interview with Zane Lowe: “Your egg, my semen, we’re gonna change the world.”

Following his interview with the Breakfast Club last week, Kanye West returned to the BBC to do another interview with Zane Lowe, a follow-up to their now famous 2013 chat around the release of Yeezus. In it, he speaks calmly and poignantly, about being a father, his new music, becoming a designer, and more. At one point, Kanye breaks down and cries. This version of Yeezy is the most mature we’ve yet seen. This interview is 43 minutes long, but absolutely worth your time. Watch the full video below.