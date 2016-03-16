Michelle Obama’s New Rap Single Is a Modern Day ‘Lady Marmalade’

First Lady, general badass, and certified not illuminati lizard in pants, Michelle Obama, will give the opening keynote at SXSW later today. Her speech will focus on her Let Girls Learn initiative, which “helps adolescent girls around the globe attend and complete school.” In anticipation, the FLOTUS has assembled a posse of artists for a rallying anthem called “This Is For My Girls” to raise awareness about girls denied educational opportunities around the world.

Obama herself doesn’t lay down any bars, unfortunately (you can watch her do that in her first single “Go To College”) but the track was penned by Diane Warren (who has written with Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and Lady Gaga) and features Missy Elliott, Janelle Monaé, Kelly Clarkson, Kelly Rowland, Lea Michele, and Zendaya, among others. Your move, Taylor Swift.

Speaking to Billboard, Warren said: “It’s kind of like ‘We Are the World’ meets ‘Lady Marmalade’ with these strong voices and strong women… When was the last time you heard a song like this or a record that had this many amazing divas on it? I’m really proud.”

Elliott and Warren will also accompany the First Lady for her keynote, as will Sophia Bush, with Queen Latifah as moderator.

Listen to a preview of the single below:

“This Is For My Girls” is available for purchase via iTunes. All proceeds will be donated to the Peace Corps Let Girls Learn Fund as all the featured artists waived their royalties and fees.