Love You Goodbye: Watch One Direction’s Final Performance

It’s been apparent for the past couple years that the boys in One Direction were going to go into a hiatus. With Zayn leaving not long ago, it would only be a matter of time before the members of One Direction would fly the coop and pursue their own solo careers. To cap off their years as a boy band, the four went onto X-Factor, the place where they all came together in the beginning, to play one final performance. They played “History” in front of the enormous crowd with a montage of the band’s own personal history playing behind them.