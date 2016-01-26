PREMIERE: Dunes’ Post-Punk Heart Will Melt Your Sadness Away in “Runner”

Photo by David Uzzardi, Manipulation by Matt Lifson

Dunes is a psych-pop band from Los Angeles that crosses every musical border and divide, to pull together a sound full of whimsy. Today, the band is premiering their newest song “Runner,” which is a kaleidoscope of every sunny beat and note you could have in a single track. The song is bookended by vibrant and bouncy verses, brought to life by guitars that intertwine and then reflect off of each other. At the heart of the band, vocalist Stephanie Chan gives a warmth and heart that’s undeniably catchy and strong. It’s the perfect song to melt over your seasonal depression and sadness.

Videos by VICE

Their upcoming record Bitter Charm will be available March 12.