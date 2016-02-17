Louis Petri’s Heavenly New House EP is Whatever You Need It To Be

Videos by VICE

“Easy” has ridiculously uplifting synths that will instantly snap you into a blowjob-on-MDMA state of mind, and numbingly twinkling vibes that’re so spaced out that they’re almost shoegaze-y. The vocals are muffled and distorted giving them a divine, unquestionable air of being omni-present – or like what your dentist sounds like during your root canal, when he’s politiely trying to get you to say “Ahhh” as you’re tripping balls on laughing gas. And yet all the while, Petri keeps you anchored with a no-bullshit bassline that’s badass enough for this track to work 24/7.

Seriously – throw yourself into the dancefloor’s sea of writhing, flailing body parts, smoke the last cigarette of the night at 4AM as you’re biking home, wake up, drift off, jerk off, clean your bathroom, sip a latte as you’re scrolling through Pinterest – it doesn’t matter. “Easy” works every time.

Easy is set to drop February 19th on both vinyl and digital platforms. Don’t miss the release party at Jolene in Copenhagen the 18th.