Premiere: Soho Rezanejad – Idolatry

Maybe you’ve had a track you got sweaty to on Friday night stuck in your head ever since you heard it. Maybe you woke up already counting down ‘til the next time you can dance like you DGAF. Or maybe you’re absolutely destroyed after the weekend and will happily accept anything – ANYTHING – that’ll reassure you that indeed, you’re still alive. If any of these situations apply to you, you’re in luck, because the debut solo track “Idolatry” from Soho Rezanejad will jolt you and your dancing shoes awake as soon as you hear it. You may recognize Soho from her collaborations with Lust for Youth and Kasper Bjørke, but her solo stuff is dark pop at some of its finest: “Idolatry” keeps your blood pumping the whole way through, thanks to mean bass thumps and vocals that even Siouxsie Sioux could take a pointer from. In short, you’re about to get a new song stuck in your head. You’re welcome.