Russian Separatists Shot Down a Ukrainian Plane and 49 People Were Killed

Last Saturday, pro-Russia separatists shot down a Ukrainian military transport plane in the eastern city of Luhansk, killing 49 people. It was the deadliest incident since the conflict in eastern Ukraine broke out in April.The country’s military has been struggling to regain control over the porous border with Russia as separatists continue to set up checkpoints and engage in sporadic fighting.

Meanwhile, civilians are fleeing from towns in the area to avoid being caught in the crossfire.VICE News is in Luhansk to meet some of the separatist men and women who are determined to keep battling the government at any cost.