Drift Away Watching Steady Sun’s Video For “Irises”

Steady Sun are so new they’ve tweeted once, but hey, it’s good to meet bands who’ve just been born right? JK. They’re not that new—the NYC-based crew already have one record under their belt (Good Evening) with their second one, Flora, dropping later this summer. Above is the premiere of their video for “Irises” and it is utterly divine: a float away on a cloud kind of mellow with sun-warmed harmonies coalescing with gently spacey guitars to create a psych-tinged kind of indie-pop.

Directed by Matt Westrich and Sandy Honig, the animated video was inspired by frontman Dylan Nowik’s experience of synesthesia.

“The composition of the song started with the repeating melody at the end and I thought it sounded kind of like a kaleidoscopic rainbow ferris wheel, so I decided to build the rest of the song around it,” explains Nowik. “I’ve always associated specific songs, letters, and numbers with specific colors, something that Wikipedia tells me is called synesthesia. Though I’m not touting it as some superpower, it’s been a subtle, but noticeable thing my whole life. At first I tried to write the lyrics about this person who’s been hospitalized due to severe, acute synesthesia—I don’t know if any such thing exists—but I thought it was too much. So I ended up writing kind of a mellow love song with a bunch of synesthetic imagery in the lyrics.”

There you have it. Go check these guys out on live ASAP.

Steady Sun Tour Dates

Jul 24 – New York, NY – The Cutting Room

Jul 26 – New York, NY – Palisades

Aug 01 – New York, NY – Baby’s All Right (Afternoon free show)

Aug 08 – New York, NY – Rockwood Music Hall