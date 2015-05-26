Photo by Lousy Auber.

Good news to all of you who are looking for a socially acceptable excuse to get sloshed and lose control of your bodily functions: Distortion is next week. Although you could easily stick to the street parties and drink yourself into a daze every day of the week, you might want to expand your horizons a bit by complimenting your alcohol consumption with actual quality music. Luckily, the programming for Distortion Ø is filled to the brim with acts infinitely radder than whatever your boombox-on-a-bike can dish up. It’s also a great opportunity to make some Distortion memories that aren’t of some stranger rubbing up against you in the sweltering heat of streets over-flooded with rowdy humans. Below are our suggestions for things you should go see at Distortion Ø.

Omar Souleyman

Okay, so this guy is nuts. Omar Souleyman is a Syrian pop star who came onto the scene like 10 years ago with super traditional Arabic dance music. Somehow, he’s stuck around and has inexplicably made a name for himself in the electronic music scene, playing festivals like Melt! alongside electronic bigwigs like Four Tet. Trust me from experience: few things out there make you feel as truly alive without the help of drugs like bonding with some dude with frosted tips, a neon tank and tribal tattoos beside you as you’re both losing your minds to traditional Arabic dance music. So, MAKE SURE YOU SEE OMAR SOULEYMAN.

Omar Souleyman

Saturday, June 6

Distortion Stage

01:00

Courtesy

We love Courtesy. The Danish up and comer is a killer DJ and coincidentally a super interesting and nice woman to talk to. She’s a regular around Copenhagen, and you’ve probably caught her DJ’ing as part of Apeiron Crew, but you can always count on her to surprise you with chill beats and a groove that’s pretty damn easy to get wrapped up in.

Courtesy

Friday, June 5

Red Bull Music Academy Stage

19:30

Actress

Word of warning: Actress is not easy listening. The English producer has been making dark electronic music for a while that kind of makes you feel like the apocalypse is creeping up, but you can dance to it so it’s chill. That said, you never know what he’s going to pull out in a set: it can be minimal techno you lose all sense of time dancing to, it can be something experimental that engages your brain… but whatever it is, it’s going to be new and it’s going to very memorable.

Actress

Saturday, June 6

Royal Stage

03:00

Uffe

This guy’s pretty impressive: the Danish-born but Amsterdam-based electronic music producer taught himself how to play music, produce music and sing, and the results are pretty killer. His stuff is jazzy, it’s chill, it’s groovy, and it definitely stands on its own. He is however just one of the many bonkers acts playing at our stage. Also worth looking out for are Berlin Zoo, Pladevennerne and Simon Dokkedal just to name a few.

Uffe

Friday, June 5

VICE Presents Berlin Zoo Stage

22:30 (with Rewolmer + Vktr)

Brodinski

Because it’s Distortion, because you need to see something that’s going to be rowdy as fuck, and because this is someone who will clearly deliver something along those lines. Brodinski’s ridiculously massive but that’s not to say he isn’t good: the stuff he spins is always fun to get into, so seeing Brodinski is a prime chance for you to commit to an attitude that says, ‘Fuck it, I’m at Distortion, there is beer all over me and some dude’s sweaty armpit are in my face and it’s AWESOME.’ Enjoy.

Brodinski

Saturday, June 6

Royal Stage

01:30