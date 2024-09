Even though Free TC comes out tomorrow November 13, Ty Dolla $ign isn’t done with his new mixtape Airplane Mode, and has developed a visual for the song “Violent.” The video takes a peek into the day to day life of Ty, showing him going hard at different shows and smoking a fuckload of weed on a tour bus. It’s a fun video to get you hyped for the never-ending flow of solid music and videos.