Wiz Khalifa Got Tackled and Arrested by Six Police Officers… for Riding a Hoverboard at the Airport

Things got intense on Wiz Khalifa’s Twitter last night as the Pittsburgh rapper tweeted “Haven’t been slammed and cuffed in a while” and began to recount the story of his run-in with law enforcement at Los Angeles’ LAX airport seemingly just for whipping through the grounds on a hoverboard. Khalifa gets short with the officers for hassling him in a video shared on Twitter, but the affable stoner hardly cuts an imposing figure. On Instagram, Wiz shows the aftermath: six officers pinning him to the ground and demanding he stop resisting arrest when it’s clear he’s peacefully subdued and really, incapable of moving. It goes to show how quickly and randomly a situation involving law enforcement can cut left. Check out Wiz’s videos below.

All because I didn’t want to ditch the technogy everyone will be using in the next 6 months. Do what you want kids. pic.twitter.com/7F0KIQgFrA

