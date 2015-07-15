Young Thug Arrested by U.S. Marshals for “Terroristic Threats” Against Mall Security Guard

UPDATE (11:54 AM): It appears the reason for Young Thug’s arrest was threatening to shoot a mall security guard. AJC writes,

“According to an arrest warrant, Williams was asked to leave the mall and was being escorted out when he “threatened to shoot (a security guard) in the face.”

Videos by VICE

On Wednesday morning, rapper Young Thug was arrested by U.S. Marshals who were responding to a warrant issued by the Dunwoody police department. He was arrested at 6 AM without incident in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

In a news release, U.S. Marshal spokesman Jim Joyner said the following:

“Williams was wanted on an outstanding warrant charging him with terroristic threats stemming from an incident that occurred with the jurisdiction of the Dunwoody police,” Joyner said in a news release.”

At this time, we’re unsure of the nature of his threats, though we will update this post as the story progresses.

(via AJC)

Watch our other Young Thug content below: