We’re Definitely Exaggerating, But Young Thug’s New Song “My Baby” Might Be the Greatest Love Song of All Time

Young Thug’s next mixtape Slime Season is set to hit any day now, and in the meantime—to follow up turning up in the middle of the forest (and serving his own head to himself for dinner) in his latest video for “Best Friend”—the Atlanta rapper has released his latest track, “My Baby” (produced by Goose). On the song, he floats over a bouncing piano line, saying various lovely things that we can’t really understand (“holy moly mango?”) but to quote a co-worker, he “sounds like he’s lying down in a swiming pool full of diamonds.” I don’t know why, but holy shit, it’s romantic. If you’re in New York, come out to our Young Thug show tomorrow night in Central Park. You’re sure to fall in love. Young Thug guarantees it.