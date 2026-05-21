007 First Light Release Times Revealed – PS5 Early Access Explained

Ahead of its launch, IO Interactive has revealed the 007 First Light release times around the world. Here is when you will be able to play the new James Bond game on PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, as well as when early access starts.

Screenshot: IO Interactive

007 First Light release date is Wednesday, May 27, 2026 at 7am PT or 10am ET. However, the game’s release might be a bit confusing at first, as it technically has two separate launch dates. Players who pre-order the game actually get the new James Bond title 24 hours early at no extra cost.

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With early access, the earliest you can play 007 First Light is Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at 7am PT. Still confused? We totally get it. When you factor in different time zones with the game’s early access, it can get messy quick. However, for your convenience, we will post an easy-to-read table below that shows when 007 First Light launches in every region, and on what date and time.

007 First Light Global Release Times for Every Region

Region Early Access Full Launch United States (PT) May 26 – 7:00 AM May 27 – 7:00 AM United States (CT) May 26 – 9:00 AM May 27 – 9:00 AM United States / Canada (ET) May 26 – 10:00 AM May 27 – 10:00 AM Brazil May 26 – 11:00 AM May 27 – 11:00 AM United Kingdom (BST) May 26 – 3:00 PM May 27 – 3:00 PM France May 26 – 4:00 PM May 27 – 4:00 PM Germany May 26 – 4:00 PM May 27 – 4:00 PM Turkey May 26 – 5:00 PM May 27 – 5:00 PM United Arab Emirates May 26 – 6:00 PM May 27 – 6:00 PM China May 26 – 10:00 PM May 27 – 10:00 PM Japan May 26 – 11:00 PM May 27 – 11:00 PM South Korea May 26 – 11:00 PM May 27 – 11:00 PM Australia (AEST) May 27 – 12:00 AM May 28 – 12:00 AM New Zealand May 27 – 2:00 AM May 28 – 2:00 AM

Screenshot: IO Interactive

How to Get 007 First Light Early Access on PS5, Xbox, and PC

007 First Light Deluxe Edition has 24-hour early access starting on May 26 at 7am PT. However, players who pre-order the James Bond standard edition will automatically get upgraded to the Deluxe Edition at no extra cost.

So if you want to unlock 007 First Light early access, you just need to pre-order the base game for its standard $69.99 price. Even better, pre-ordering will also get you access to the Deluxe Edition’s bonus content as well.

007 First Light Deluxe Edition Skins

Screenshot: IO Interactive

Here is everything included in the 007 First Light Deluxe edition, including skins and bonus items:

4 outfits:

Day of the Dead (James Bond Skin)

Desert Explorer (James Bond Skin)

Silent Anchor (James Bond Skin)

Gentleman Operator (James Bond Skin)

Weapon skin:

• Agent’s Mark

Gleaming Pack, including 4 gadget skins:

Gleaming Lighter

Gleaming Earphones

Gleaming Dart Gun

Gleaming Pen

Does 007 First Light Have a New Zealand Trick Method?

Screenshot: IO Interactive

If you are unfamiliar with the New Zealand Trick method, it’s when players set their Xbox Series X console time zone to NZST. By changing their console to the New Zealand region, they are able to get some games 19 hours early. PlayStation users can also do this, but have to create new PSN accounts.

However, 007 First Light will not have a New Zealand Trick Method. IO Interactive has confirmed that the James Bond game will have a global release time. In fact, New Zealand is actually getting the game on May 27 and May 28 instead. Given their time zone, it just means they are unlocking 007 First Light on the same day and time as everyone else in North America.