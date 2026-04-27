18 Years Ago, Underage Miley Cyrus Sparked Public Outrage After Posing Nearly Nude for a Magazine Cover

On April 27, 2008, an issue of Vanity Fair magazine sparked outrage when Miley Cyrus appeared on the cover. The image, taken by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz, featured 15-year-old Cyrus nearly nude but covered with a sheet. The image was intended to express artistry rather than titillation, but Cyrus’ age fueled the controversy.

At the time, Cyrus attempted to distance herself from the magazine cover. She said in a statement that the photoshoot was supposed to be “artistic.” But, after seeing the images and reading the cover story, she felt “so embarrassed” with the results. “I am truly sorry if I have disappointed anyone,” she said.

Videos by VICE

Annie Leibovitz felt that her image of Miley Cyrus was ‘Misinterpreted’

The public called the shoot into question regarding her age, but also her status as a role model for young girls. Hannah Montana was at its peak, and Cyrus would remain under contract to Disney for several more years. But Vanity Fair defended the photoshoot, which also featured Cyrus’ father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

“Miley’s parents and/or minders were on the set all day,” said a spokesperson for the magazine at the time. They also called it “a beautiful and natural portrait of Miley.”

Meanwhile, Annie Leibovitz also issued a statement. “I’m sorry that my portrait of Miley has been misinterpreted,” she said. “Miley and I looked at fashion photographs together and we discussed the picture in that context before we shot it. The photograph is a simple, classic portrait, shot with very little makeup, and I think it is very beautiful.”

Years Later, Miley Cyrus Looked Back on the Controversial Photoshoot With Grace for Her Younger Self

In 2023, Miley Cyrus looked back on the photoshoot as part of her “Used To Be Young” mini-documentary video series. While in 2008 Cyrus apologized for the image in a way that seemed suspiciously like a Disney PR move, years later she recalled it as the beginning of her attempts to differentiate herself from Hannah Montana. “Everybody knows the controversy of the photo, but they don’t really know the behind-the-scenes, which is always much more meaningful,” she said in the video.

“My little sister Noah [Cyrus] was sitting on Annie [Leibovitz’s] lap and actually pushing the button of the camera taking the pictures,” she recalled. “My family was on set, and this was the first time I ever wore red lipstick.”

“This image of me is a complete opposite of the bubble gum pop star that I had been known for being,” Cyrus added. At the time, it’s clear the public didn’t quite understand the artistic intention behind the image. But Cyrus noted that, in hindsight, it was a pretty smart editorial move, adding, “But, really, really brilliant choices looking back now from those people.”