Make Room for This Versatile THC Spirit in Your Home Bar

Want to enjoy your cocktails without dehydrating yourself and getting a headache? Meet 1906 Spirits, which is meant to replace vodka in your favorite mixed drinks. The THC-infused mixer works in everything you can think of, so you can get high and leave the alcohol behind.

A Little Calculated Chaos

The dosing on these is a little awkward, but I believe in all of you and your measuring skills. First off, the ratio of Delta-9 THC and CBG is 1:1, so that’s easy. If you want 5mg of each, that’s 0.625 ounces. I know, that’s not exactly easy to measure. For 10mg of each, that’s 1.25 ounces, which is slightly easier to measure, but still awkward. For a fat dose, you can do 2.5 ounces and get 20mg of each.

These measurements are a bit dizzying, but the simplest way (in my opinion) to dose yourself is that one ounce is 8mg of THC and 8mg of CBG. For 4mg of each, that’s half an ounce. Depending on your tolerance and use habits, I recommend starting with half an ounce or one full ounce and going from there.

Cocktail Confidence Without the Booze

This is a great product to play with your dosage because it’s super customizable and because it hits quickly. I felt the effects in less than 15 minutes. So you can start small and slow. If you want to amp it up, you can drink more, and you don’t have to wait another hour to feel it hit. I started with around 15mg, so more than one ounce. I felt it kicking in within about 10 minutes and was fully high after about 30. This is a fast-acting product, and we love that.

CBD chills you out, while CBG is thought to be more energizing. It did its job. The drink gives you a bold, uplifting feeling, making you talkative, giddy, cheerful, and all-around ready for fun. Not many cannabis products can give you that buzzy, perky feeling the way this did. It’s one of the best alcohol replacements I’ve tried because it genuinely brings your vibes up, not down. It didn’t last super long, fading after about two hours, maybe a little less. But that’s not an issue if you keep pouring yourself drinks!

If you need to replace your nightly beer or slow down your drinking at a party, this is the perfect product. You can keep the fun going without getting drunker. I love to go back and forth between alcoholic drinks and THC drinks because it means I can have a drink in my hand but pace my drunkenness better.

The Blank Canvas of THC Drinks

1906 also makes these Off Duty Cannabis Shots that are unflavored, and this seems to be a very similar (if not the exact same) formula. The flavor is, as they call it, “neutral.” It doesn’t really taste like anything, but it does have a subtle sweetness to it. I would not want to drink it on its own, as it has a slightly funky taste. It’s sort of like a flavorless medicine, where it doesn’t taste like much, but also hits your palate a little strangely.

BUT when you mix it into something, it works quite well. Yes, it’s great for mixing some sort of cocktail, but I added it to Earl Grey tea a few times and thought it was delicious. It has a milky appearance, discoloring clear drinks like water or light soda. In a cup of tea with milk, it’s practically undetectable. I also tried it in a mango juice and… a Guinness. It was hardly noticeable in any of the drinks, aside from the fast high that came.

Now, it’s not completely unflavored, so I don’t recommend it in water unless you’re okay with a hint of that interesting flavor. In drinks with distinct flavors, it’s perfect. I haven’t tried this yet, but I also imagine you could get away with mixing it into other things, like soups or thin sauces. It’s a fabulous alcohol replacement, but it could be even more if you use your imagination. And after an ounce or two of this, your imagination will be buzzing along with your mood.

Bar Cart Chic

It also has a sexy look. It’s giving the same energy as a high-end leather chair or the NWTN Home Highball Hand Pipe. The bottle is a rich amber color with a pinky-cream label that’s printed directly onto the bottle. It’s not a sticker label. I know, it’s like, who cares? But it’s that kind of detail that takes this from basic to bougie.

It looks right at home next to my liquor bottles, as if it’s a luxurious underground whiskey brand or special tequila. But it’s none of those things — just a flavorless high treat. The bottle is also designed to be durable, with a thick frosted glass and a strong cork. The cork creates a tight seal, so you can take this out to your next party or wherever without it spilling all over the place. As far as the design, this gets a 10/10 and has secured a permanent (a.k.a. until I finish the bottle) spot on my home bar.

High Spirits for a Low Price

Comparing these THC mixers in value is tricky because they come in different sizes and doses. The easiest way to understand it is that you’re paying about $3 per 10mg THC. Most 5mg THC drinks, such as seltzers and lemonades, cost around $6 or $7. So $3 for 10mg here is a solid deal, but you do have to mix your own drinks.

As long as you don’t mind being your own bartender, this is a stellar price and a magnificent way to keep THC on hand without breaking the bank. I can’t guarantee this, but 1906 has coupons on their site all the time, so keep an eye out for that when checking out.

Toast to Getting Toasted

There are THC alcohol replacements out there that offer unique and enticing flavors. Those are all well and fine, but this one can work in almost anything. The neutral flavor and ghostly white color mean it can blend into most mocktails or other drinks, making it one of the most versatile THC spirits. The 1906 Spirits bottle is chic and stylish, bringing you a happy and social high that will make you forget all about hangover-makers like vodka.

Your THC Bar Cart Starter Pack

For Aperol spritz folks, the Cann Spritz is heaven-sent. It tastes just like Aperol, but gets you high instead of hungover.

If you’re looking for a tequila replacement, the MXXN Jalisco Agave spirit is an exceptional THC product, which mimics the flavor of tequila quite impressively.

You can take the 1906 Spirit on the go with the brand’s Off Duty Cannabis Shots, which can fit in your pocket and go in any drink.