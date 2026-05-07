2 Years Ago, the World Lost the Man Responsible for Shaping the Sound of 1990s Rock as We Know It

On May 7, 2024, the music world mourned the loss of legendary recording engineer Steve Albini. His work on some of the most iconic ’90s albums helped shape the rock sound of the decade and beyond.

Albini’s ability to capture the natural acoustics of a room in a way that worked on a record, along with his steadfast preference for analog recording, made him a sought-after engineer for many years.

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When considering pioneers of the ’90s rock sound—especially punk, grunge, alt, and early indie-rock—several guys come to mind: Rick Rubin as basically an unofficial member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers; Michael Beinhorn’s hands-on approach with Soundgarden, which birthed “Black Hole Sun“; and Butch Vig developing the Smashing Pumpkins’ breakthrough sound.

The Contradictions of Steve Albini: Iconic Sound Engineer and Reformed Punk Antagonist

But Steve Albini notably produced The Jesus Lizard’s Pure, Slint’s Tweez, and more in the ’80s. In the ’90s, he engineered The Breeders’ Pod, Killdozer’s God Hears Pleas of the Innocent, Bush’s Razorblade Suitcase, and many others. Famously, he produced PJ Harvey’s Rid of Me, the Pixies’ Surfer Rosa, and Nirvana’s In Utero.

Albini often worked in underground scenes, despite engineering several mainstream hit albums. Additionally, he worked closely with The Breeders, Nina Nastasia, The Jesus Lizard, Don Caballero, Silkworm, Whitehouse, Mclusky, and Flogging Molly.

Steve Albini is not only remembered for his sound engineering. He had his own stints in several punk bands like Big Black and Shellac. Additionally, he was known for his outspoken, abrasive, and outwardly critical views of just about anything that wasn’t rock music. And sometimes even of rock music as well, including artists he worked with.

Steve Albini was a notoriously controversial figure in his early days

Albini did amazing work as a sound engineer, but he also engaged in purposely transgressive behavior. He did this as a way to spotlight what he felt was wrong or corrupt about the music industry, music journalism, and even the genres he didn’t like. The articles he wrote for several zines in the ’80s and later years very often toed the line of critical analysis; however, many crossed over into bullying and intentional antagonizing.

In short, he had a public persona that indulged in making people uncomfortable, pissing everyone off, and being as nasty as possible in the name of underground punk authenticity. And he was entrenched in a scene that facilitated that persona.

Rockism was still going strong, and so were the eviscerating reviews in big-name magazines. The environment was fertile for noisy little jacka**es who wanted everyone to know how much they despised the mainstream and everything in it.

Steve Albini largely grew out of that persona in later years. Despite his scathing articles and letters to editors, the artists he worked with often found him pleasant. Nina Nastasia, who made all of her albums with Albini, told The Guardian in 2023 that he was “a gentleman.” Joanna Newsom described him as “a pure joy to work with.” Notably, Albini’s close friend Kim Deal said of his past, “I could just break into tears, the human he’s become.”

Albini was once quoted as saying that ‘Life is Hard on Everybody, and There’s No Excuse for Making it Harder’

In 2021, Albini publicly addressed his past behavior. He didn’t ask for forgiveness, and didn’t excuse what he said as something that happened a long time ago. Instead, he said, “A lot of things I said and did from an ignorant position of comfort and privilege are clearly awful and I regret them.”

It’s a study in sitting with discomfort to compare Steve Albini’s work with his, frankly, repulsive personality at the time. He engineered some of the best albums of the decade. But he also said of the Pixies, “Never have I seen four cows more anxious to be led around by their nose rings.”

Still, the re-evaluation of his past, not for a PR move or even “any sort of grace,” as he said, but out of the blue for pure accountability, was interesting. Simply, it shows that people are capable of making great art even if they’re acting like assholes. But also, that growing out of provocative personalities and changing one’s outdated opinions is inherently human.