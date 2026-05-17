2005 PS2 Exclusive Is Re-Releasing on PS4 and Nintendo Switch Next Month

More than twenty years after its original release, this sci-fi PS2 exclusive is finally going to be playable on modern consoles.

My Merry May with be Returns This Summer

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2005’s sci-fi romance adventure, My Merry May is officially adding another platform to its revival release schedule. The new release of My Merry May with be had already announced a summer release date for the Nintendo Switch, but now the game is officially coming to the PS4 on the same date, as well.

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My Merry May with be was originally a 2005 release that was considered a complete series addition and included three additional scenarios for the adventure game. For players who are unfamiliar with the early 2000s title, it is a visual novel with sci-fi and romance elements.

This new collection includes:

My Merry May The protagonist is Kyosuke Watarase, a student at a boarding school. One day, he suddenly receives a device containing a human-shaped artificial life form called a Replis from his family living overseas.

My Merry Maybe

Additional scenario: Beginning His classmates were excitedly chatting about how they were going to make the most of the long weekend. Feeling frustrated with his boring daily routine, Kyosuke sought advice from his older brother who was in the United States. “Is there anything interesting going on?” — A seemingly insignificant email sets Kyosuke’s fate in motion.

Additional scenario: Metempsychosis This is a bridge story connecting “May” and “Maybe,” depicting why Reu appeared in Seitencho. What happened to her after she left Kyosuke’s side?

Additional scenario: Epilogue A sequel unfolds from one of the endings of “Maybe.” Hiroto learns the truth about Kyosuke from a certain person. The brutal content was a record of the atonement brought about by his choices.



The original releases were quite popular in Japan, but were never readily available in the western market. At this time, the announcement of the new versions focuses on a Japanese launch and does not mention any upcoming plans to release a western version of the game.

The Nintendo Switch version will be available in both physical (standard and limited editions) and digital download versions, while the PlayStation®4 version will be available as a digital download only.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more gaming revival news and updates.

My Merry May with be releases on Nintendo Switch and PS4 on June 25, 2026 in select regions.