3 Emo Revival Albums That Still Sound as Good as They Did in Their Prime

The emo revival evolved off the back of third-wave emo, beginning in the late 2000s and extending into the 2010s.

There’s that whole joke about emo being just a phase, and maybe that’s true. But these albums still hold up today, and are maybe just what we need in the current musical landscape.

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‘What it Takes to Move Forward’ by Empire! Empire! (I Was a Lonely Estate)

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Empire! Empire! (I Was a Lonely Estate) released their debut album, What it Takes to Move Forward in September 2009. At the time, emo revival was gaining momentum. This album helped propel the genre into the 2010s as a more polished take on Midwest emo. It took the raw, textured elements of OG Midwest emo and cleaned them up, keeping the deeply emotional lyrics and vocals.

But while there’s a simple lineup of instruments here, the band uses them to make innovative, evocative sounds. In today’s music landscape, where emo has pretty much died out, What it Takes to Move Forward still holds up for its unique compositions.

‘To the Beat of a Dead Horse’ by Touché Amoré

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Touché Amoré released their debut album, To the Beat of a Dead Horse, in August 2009, and while the band leans more post-hardcore, this album fits in with the bluntness of the emo revival scene. In comparison to their later work, many fans find their debut rough but a solid effort. The lyrics are maybe not as crisp here, but there’s no room for subtlety on an album like this.

To the Beat of a Dead Horse is raw, both emotionally and vocally. But the straightforward anger in the writing and delivery still holds up today. In fact, that’s part of what makes this album accessible in the modern age. Sometimes, screaming is all there is. Touché Amoré knew that in 2009, and it’s still relevant in 2026.

‘Tigers Jaw’ by Tigers Jaw

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Tigers Jaw released their second album, Tigers Jaw, in September 2008, and it’s some pretty straightforward emo revival fare. Since the band formed in 2005, there are also elements of third-wave emo in this album. This comes out mostly in the vocal style, which was a huge part of the emo genre.

This album also holds up well today. Emo may have actually been a phase, but there are some things that just never die. Emotional lyrics, passionate vocal deliveries, and songs that you can equally sing and cry along to are still elements that fans look for in modern music. But sometimes those things are best found when looking back.