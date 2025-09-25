3 Games From Sony’s State of Play That I Can’t Wait To Get My Hands On

I’ve had time to sit back and watch yesterday’s State of Play, and I gotta say, it was underwhelming. Brent and I were texting about what we saw, and it was a whole lot of “meh.”

With that in mind, I did end up seeing a few games to look forward to. And one of those games, I’ll be talking about later in great detail.

Anyway, here are 3 games from Sony’s State of Play that I can’t wait to see more of.

3. Chronoscript: The Endless End

I like the concept this game is going for with its story. You are “an editor trapped within a manuscript, must unravel a thousand-year story that writes itself beyond its end.” But it doesn’t matter because the game looks beautiful.

Hand-drawn art in a Metroidvania is all I need to see to know that I’m all in on it. Screenshots don’t do it justice. It looks great in motion. And that sound design sounds crazy. Everything pops in the speakers.

I’ll definitely keep an eye on this one when it comes out next year.

2. Deus EX REMASTERED

In the category of “games I didn’t see coming,” Deus Ex Remastered may stand above all. I love the two most recent entries in the series, and with it being the 25th anniversary of the franchise, I’m glad to see something come of it.

I’ve never played the first game, and recently grabbed it and the sequel on a GOG sale. I suppose this is as good a time as any to get into it before the remastered version is released next year.

1. Saros

State of Play’s second most obvious game that could be listed, Saros, comes from the folks at Housemarque, who have been nothing but good money with me since I first played Resogun.

Saros looks a lot brighter than their previous game, Returnal, but it seems to have lost none of its potency. Action is still frantic and fast. And it looks like an even greater test of your skill.

And what the heck is the multi-armed demon character that looks ripped out of a Guillermo Del Toro film? Just more questions that need answers when Saros drops next year. Also, while we’re here, Housemarque, I’d like to pose one other question…

